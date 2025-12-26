Yas backs Rombo Marathon to boost sports tourism and environmental awareness

Rombo. Telecommunications company Yas has reaffirmed its commitment to community development, sports tourism, and environmental conservation after taking part as one of the key sponsors of the 2025 Rombo Marathon, an event that attracted runners from across Tanzania and other countries.

The annual race, staged in the scenic Rombo District on the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro, continues to grow in stature, positioning itself as more than a sporting competition but a platform for promoting healthy lifestyles, tourism, and environmental awareness.

Speaking at the marathon’s closing ceremony, the guest of honour and Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner, Nurdin Babu, commended sponsors, including Yas, for supporting an event that contributes meaningfully to social and economic development in the region.

“The Rombo Marathon clearly shows that sport is not just about entertainment. It is a catalyst for development, social cohesion, and tourism,” said Babu.

“We have welcomed participants from different countries, and I urge all stakeholders to work together to further improve these races so that next year’s event becomes even better.”

The Member of Parliament for Rombo and Patron of the marathon, Prof Adolf Mkenda, praised Yas for joining the list of sponsors, describing the partnership as timely and promising.

“Participating in the Rombo Marathon benefits everyone involved. These races promote good health, strengthen community unity, and help showcase Rombo and the entire Kilimanjaro region both nationally and internationally,” said Prof Mkenda, expressing optimism for a bigger and more competitive event next year.

Speaking on behalf of Yas, Northern Zone Zonal Director Henry Kinabo said the company views sports as a powerful tool for bringing people together while stimulating local economies.

“Yas believes sports play a vital role in enhancing public health, strengthening social bonds, and driving local economic growth.

The Rombo Marathon is a unique platform that brings together athletes, residents, and visitors while showcasing Rombo, the Kilimanjaro region, and Tanzania at large,” said Kinabo.

He further noted that the marathon also carries a strong environmental message, as the race routes pass through areas that form part of Rombo’s natural heritage.

“This event reminds us of our shared responsibility to protect our land, water sources, and natural vegetation for future generations,” he added.

Kinabo also highlighted Yas’ continued investment in communication infrastructure, noting that 4G coverage has been expanded across key areas in the Northern Zone, while 5G services are now fully available in major urban centres, supporting improved connectivity for business, education, and communication.