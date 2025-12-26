We survived 2025…and that counts as a win

If 2025 taught us anything, it’s that survival is not a small thing, even though the world keeps pretending it is.

Somewhere along the way, we were taught that a year only matters if it ends with announcements. Engagements. Promotions. New cars. New countries. Before-and-after photos that scream “growth”.

We were taught that if you can’t show receipts, then maybe you didn’t try hard enough.

But 2025 had other plans.

This was the year many of us were simply trying to stay afloat.

Trying to show up. Trying not to fall apart in public spaces. Trying to smile through responsibilities while privately negotiating with exhaustion.

And yet, when December arrived, there was still pressure to sum it all up neatly, to be grateful, optimistic, and victorious.

But what if the victory was quieter?

What if the win was waking up on days you didn’t want to?

What if it was choosing not to go back to what hurt you, even when loneliness tempted you?

What if it was staying, in your job, your marriage, your body, your life, when leaving would have been easier?

We don’t talk enough about how heavy this year felt.

How many people carried invisible loads... including grief that didn’t come with funerals, anxiety that didn’t have names, and disappointments that couldn’t be posted.

We smiled through weddings while mourning our own stalled timelines.

We clapped for others while questioning our own progress. We showed up because we had to, not because we were okay.

And that matters.

Survival doesn’t always look like triumph. Sometimes it looks like choosing rest over explanation.

Like setting boundaries, no one applauds. Like accepting that you didn’t become who you thought you would be, but you became someone who endured.

2025 humbled a lot of us. It stripped away the illusion of control. Plans fell apart. People changed. Promises dissolved. And for the first time, many of us realised that effort doesn’t always equal outcome.

That being good doesn’t guarantee ease. That doing everything “right” doesn’t protect you from loss.

But here’s what we don’t say enough... surviving a hard year rewires you.

It teaches you discernment. You stop wasting energy on things that don’t pour back.

You learn that peace is louder than applause. You begin to respect your own limits, not as weaknesses, but as wisdom. You understand that rest is not laziness, and silence is not failure.

If all you did this year was hold yourself together, that counts.

If you outgrew people quietly, that counts.

If you stayed when leaving would have cost you too much, that counts.

If you started again, emotionally, mentally, spiritually and without an audience, that counts.

As the year ends, I hope we resist the urge to belittle our own journeys just because they weren’t flashy.

Not every year is for blooming. Some years are for rooting deep, unseen, necessary.

So here’s your permission slip: you don’t need to justify your year. You don’t need to explain why you’re tired.

You don’t need to package your pain into inspiration.

You survived 2025.