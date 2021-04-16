First lady donates food to 400 elders

During the activity Mrs Magufuli called upon the general public, developmental stakeholders and different institutions to participate in taking care the elderly in the country.

Dar es Salaam. First Lady Janeth Magufuli donates food stuff to 400 elders in 23 wards.

During the activity Mrs Magufuli called upon the general public, developmental stakeholders and different institutions to participate in taking care the elderly in the country.

She mentioned challenges that these elders face including food, medicine as well as love and cared for.

“It’s the whole public’s obligation to ensure these people are provided with all basic needs even helping them with domestic chores,” she added.

The elders thanked the first lady for reaching out to old people and extending her helping hand; hence she called upon the government to help them in decreasing the challenges that they face in a daily basis.

When addressing the congregation a Community Development Officer Lidiana Kasheku said, the Chato district council is planning to introduce a council that will specifically point out challenges faced by the elders and the kind of help they need, such as helping them get priorities in different social services provisions like healthcare.

Advertisement

Mrs Magufuli handed over rice, flour, cooking oil, beans and soaps.