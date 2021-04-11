MPs decry interference in key state agencies

Dodoma. A parliamentary committee yesterday urged the government to make appointments in key sectors based strictly on merit and qualifications.

Tabling its 2017 report in Parliament, the Infrastructure Committee said this was important if development plans in the works, transport and communications sectors were to be successfully implemented. The committee’s chairman, Prof Norman Sigalla, said when reading the report that there should be no political interference in the operations of various boards in the sectors.

Having independent state organs that worked according to laid-down principles would make it easier to assess the performance of their respective heads and boards, he added.

“The laws that have been put in place to guide the operations of these public institutions should be followed in order to improve performance.’’

Debating the report, Mr Charles Kitwanga (Misungwi-CCM) said there was no need for a Cabinet minister or permanent secretary to interfere in the operations of public departments if boards of directors were functioning properly and submitting reports to the relevant authorities as required.

“What I see is that there is a need for constant and timely communication among ministers, permanent secretaries, boards and executives. If these linkages work well, then there is no need for top policy makers to interfere in these departments,’’ he said.

The committee’s 47-page committee detailed the successes and setbacks encountered in the infrastructure sector in 2017.

The report commended the government for embarking on mega infrastructure projects, including the construction of the standard gauge railway (SGR).

President John Magufuli said last month the first two phases of the SGR project would be implemented using Sh7 trillion in locally sourced funds.

Prof Sigalla said yesterday that the SGR’s construction should take into consideration the economic priorities of the people in various parts of the country that would be served by the railway.

The committee also commended the government for setting aside over Sh4.5 trillion for infrastructure development in the 2017/18 budget

However, the report said the government should ensure that funds allocated to the sector were released on time so that projects could be implemented as planned.

Meanwhile, government institutions and agencies were the biggest power bill defaulters, owing Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) tens of billions of shillings.

Energy and Minerals Committee chairman Deogratius Ngalawa said government institutions, including Zanzibar Electric Corporation, owed Tanesco Sh193.7 billion in unpaid bills by December 31, 2017. On the other hand, private consumers owe the utility Sh83.8 billion.

The committee said this huge debt made it difficult for Tanesco to operate efficiently.