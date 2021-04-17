Nakumatt evicted for failure to pay rent in Moshi

A supermarket belonging to regional retail chain Nakumatt been evicted out of a building it was renting for business in Moshi District, Kilimanjaro Region, for failure to pay rent.

This was Nakumatt’s last shop to be shut in Tanzania. Two other shops belonging the retail chain in Dar es Salaam and Arusha have until recently closed down, citing high cost of operations.

People who had gone to the supermarket for shopping were caught unawares after security guards stopped them at the main gate.

Traders with Nakumatt were see packing their property and leaving the premises at around 10.00pm.

The Nakumatt Supermarket Manager, Mr Alfrick Milimo admitted, during an interview with The Citizen that the business had indeed been closed down but he was trying to find out more details on the closure.

“I wasn’t present when the decision to evict us was being made. I have just been informed by phone that we are nolonger allowed to use the building. But I am now heading to the scene to find out more details,’ he said.

Housing Manager of Erncon Holdings Ltd, Thadey Mariki confirmed that Nakumatt was forced out of the building for failure to pay rent.

“We had to other option but to evict them. They haven’t paid rent for more than a year now,’’ he said.

Mariki said that Nakumatt Supermarket was inconveniencing Erncon Holdings Ltd’s business plans.

