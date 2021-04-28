Rooney main attraction as Everton jets in Dar-VIDEO

Dar es Salaam. New Everton FC striker Wayne Rooney was the centre of attraction as the team jetted in at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) earlier on Wednesday.

Everton FC’s plane touched down at the JNIA at around 8.29am. The team was received by the minister for information, culture, arts and sports Dr Harrison Mwakyembe.

Some soccer fans, who turned up at the JNIA, chanted the name of the former Manchester United player, who rejoined his boyhood club, recently.

Everton will be in Tanzania as part of their new partnership with sponsors SportPesa, and the players will also be out within the local community getting to know the culture of the East African country.