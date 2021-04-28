Singida-FC prepares for the Vodacom Premier League win

Mwanza. Singida based team (Singida-FC) Secretary General Abdulrahman Sima has said they are convinced that they will work hard and win the Vodacom Premier League title for the forth coming season.

Sima spoke, during the club training in Nyamagana stadium on Monday.

He said they have decided to station a camp here with the main purpose of preparing their team earlier for the league.

Sima said they will stay here for a month duration (Since Sunday 9 July) as they now are lined up for ten friendly matches whereby, they will play five matches against local teams and five matches against the teams based in Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda and Burundi.

Singida United has recruited various players in a two-year contract namely Ken Ally (Mbeya city), Pastory Athnas (Simba), Salum Chuku (Toto Africans), Atupele Green (JKT Ruvu), Roland Msonje (Mshikamano FC), Daniel Usengimina (Police Rwanda), Shafiq Batambazi(Tusker FC), Nihivi Simbarashi(Mamelodi Sundowns), Micheal Usheshagonga(APR) and Wisdom Mutasa(Chicken Inn FC).

He informed the media, that they will still carry on with some of the players particularly the ones who managed to promote the club including Kenedy Juma, Hamis Shengo, Mohamed Mtiti, Nizar Khalfan,Hamis Kagoma,Elinywesia Msingida,Salum Kipaga,Jackson Robert and Said Lubawa.

Commenting on the team performance during Sport Pesa tournament, he said their team played very well despite of minimal experience they had. Singida was then eliminated on penalty shootout.

He called upon the Mwanza football fraternity to turn up in big numbers during their club training at Nyamagana stadium.

Singida outfit then boasted of stars like Hassan Banyai who featured prominently in Taifa stars in 2002 when the team got downgraded.

Singida united was promoted with other teams like Lipuli (Iringa) and Njombe Mji(Njombe).