Twelve NSSF officials sacked over corruption allegations

Dar es Salaam. National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has sacked twelve officials, who were suspended since July, 2016 over corruption allegations.

A statement released by NSSF board of trustees the decision to sack the officials was reached on June 30 during its 72nd ordinary meeting.

Those sent packing are director of planning, investments and projects Mr Yacob kidula, finance director Mr Ludovick Mrosso, director of human resources and administrations Chiku Mutessa, director regulations and disaster Mr Sadi Shemliwa and internal audit director Pauline Mtunda.

Others are operation director Mr Crescentius Magori, administration manager Ms Amina Abdallah, investment manager Abdallah Mseli, project manager Mr John Msemo, Temeker regional manager Mr Chedrick Komba, project manager Mr John Ndazi and security manager Mr Ramadhani Nassib.

The officials were sent home on July 19 to pave the way for investigations into scandals that have cost the fund billions of shillings.

Among those suspended were six directors, five managers and an engineer, according to a statement released yesterday in Dar es Salaam.

The removal of the top officers was the first sweeping move against NSSF since President John Magufuli came to power in November 2015.

The officials were suspended to allow investigations into reports of funds embezzlement and abuse of office.

The investigations, it said, were necessitated by various reports, including findings of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) on questionable operations at NSSF.

Areas to be probed include in funds embezzlement, abuse of power and flouting rules on investments, land purchase and employment