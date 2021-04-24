Value of volunteerism in personal growth

Everywhere’ recognises the contributions of volunteers as responders in times of crisis. In the life of the person, who is in a particular situation, a crisis can be anything from lack of sanitary towels, a dormitory to sleep in, poor disposal of rubbish in their community, illiteracy, name it.

Life’s most urgent question: What are you doing for others?” I cannot think of a more appropriate time than the International Volunteer Day, which we commemorated on Tuesday. This year’s theme was ‘Volunteers Act First. Here.

Everywhere’ recognises the contributions of volunteers as responders in times of crisis. In the life of the person, who is in a particular situation, a crisis can be anything from lack of sanitary towels, a dormitory to sleep in, poor disposal of rubbish in their community, illiteracy, name it. It is, therefore, an honour to celebrate these individuals, especially now, with the crises in parts of the world.

International Volunteer Day gives volunteers and volunteer organisations an opportunity to raise awareness of the significant role they play in improving communities. Millions of people across the globe dedicate their time and energy to help others. This support may be offered in form of skills or resources. As Africans, our culture is rich with examples of giving of ourselves to benefit others. The popular proverb: “It takes a whole village to raise a child,” sums up our collective participation in the lives of others.

Documenting our stories

Whereas there is limited literature about volunteering in Africa by Africans, people of different ages are working hard to transforming their communities. This poses a challenge to us to do a better job of documenting our stories. Not only will it benefit future generations, but it will also inspire them greatly.

For the past five years, I have been privileged to work in an organisation, which solely runs on the support of volunteers.

This has put me in an excellent position to witness the good, bad and ugly of volunteerism. Like many things in life, I must confess that volunteering can be daunting and extremely challenging, especially if done frequently. Whether it is working with the elderly, terminally ill patients or children with disabilities, the experience alone can be traumatic.

Depending on the level of involvement, the emotional strain can take a toll and quickly lead to burn out. Nonetheless, volunteering for a cause (especially one that you believe in) is very rewarding. It gets one out of their comfort zone and gives an opportunity to effect positive change. It might not be easy but it is definitely worth it.

Where do you start? You start right where you are and with what you have.

Ms Kalenzi is the founder and team leader of 40 days over 40 smiles Foundation