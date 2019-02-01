Founder of Under the Same Sun, and CEO, Peter Ash, has expressed his disappointment with continued killings of people living with albinism despite a 10-year campaign against the vice.

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The co-founder of Under the Same Sun and CEO, Peter Ash, says their efforts to stem the tide of killings of people with albinism needs new impetus.

His remarks come in the wake an attempted murder of two children living with albinism in Mwanza and Arusha two weeks ago.

Mr Ash said this on Friday, February 1, 2019 when commemorating 10 years of "Under the Sun".

He said despite a long stride they have made over the past decade to advocate the rights of people living with albinism, there is a need for a new impetus in protecting the rights of this group.

"It has been confirmed by local authorities that the first attempt was made on a six-year old boy, a resident of Kwembe, Mwanza and another on a 19-year old in Ngorongoro, Arusha," he said.

He stressed that people living with albinism have equal rights like any other person and should be accorded the same privileges that entail the right to live, protection among others.

He noted that he decided to establish Under the Same Sun after learning that the rights of the people living with albinism were infringed in the Lake Zone.

He noted that they have been able to send at least 400 children living with albinism in private schools where they are assured of maximum protection.

"We would like to help as many as possible, but the cost of maintaining just one of them is about $14,000 (over Sh30 million) per year. We cater for all their needs and currently our budget is very tight," he said.