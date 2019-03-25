NBC to fund marking of zebra crossings
In support of Government initiatives to lower road accidents rates In the country, NBC through their Chief Operation Officer (COO) have taken an initiative to draw zebra crossing lines to protect pedestrians.
This initiative is in line with NBC 2019 CSR plan to lower the rate of road accidents in the country.
This is planned to continue throughout the year, together with other CSR initiatives which include supporting health, education and entrepreneurial sectors.