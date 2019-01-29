A run of eight successive victories to start Solskjaer’s caretaker reign at Manchester United has transformed a campaign that appeared to be heading nowhere under his predecessor Jose Mourinho

London. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says trophies are more important for Manchester United than a top-four finish as he targets success in two cup competitions over the second half of the season.

A run of eight successive victories to start his caretaker reign at the club has transformed a campaign that appeared to be heading nowhere under his predecessor Jose Mourinho.

United are still in the FA Cup and Champions League, while vastly improved league form now has the Reds looking at a potential best-case scenario of finishing third in the Premier League.

Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino, still in the frame to become United's eventual long-term manager, has claimed a top-four finish and Champions League football is his club's primary target and not silverware.

But Solskjaer, who won many trophies at Old Trafford as a player under Alex Ferguson, has other aims.

"I am not here to discuss what Pochettino says and what other managers say but we are about winning trophies, of course we are," said Solskjaer.

"And we can't win the league this year, we are still in the cup, we are going to try to win the FA Cup of course. I think every manager wants to win every game so I don't think that is the point he was making.

"If you win trophies that's a fantastic day for everyone in the club, it's just the best time of your life, that day when you win because you never know when the next one is going to come."

- Champions League -

Despite Solskjaer's hunger for silverware, the realities of modern football mean the importance of qualifying for the Champions League cannot be underestimated.

"That's not the dream though, to be top four," he said. "We're Man United, you should always aim to win the league. We can't do that this year but we've just got to look forward to that again because we have to get back to that.

"We've got the Champions League, we've got the FA Cup, we can't just say 'top four and that's it'. We've got to look at 'can we win something this year?' and I go into every single game as a Man United manager thinking we can win this game."

Solskjaer is still looking for Brazilian midfielder Fred, a £52 million ($68 million) summer signing from Shakhtar Donetsk by Mourinho, to start justifying his price tag.

Fred has started just two games under Solskjaer, completing about an hour on both occasions, although his manager said he could see improvements.

"I don't think it's my challenge to incorporate players, it's about the players being ready when they get the chance and Fred's been working really hard in training," he said.

"He's a good lad, same with Andreas (Pereira), he's working really hard, you've got Scott (McTominay).

"And when they get the chance, because they will, we want to see improvement. We know there's a very, very good player there with Fred so hopefully he'll adjust to the English game because there’s no doubt there's talent, absolutely no doubt."

Robben mulling Tokyo move after Bayern exit: reports

Tokyo, Japan | AFP | Tuesday 1/29/2019 - 10:27 UTC+3 | 347 words

Superstar Dutch winger Arjen Robben is lining up a move to J-League outfit FC Tokyo after he leaves Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, local media reported on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old has already confirmed he is leaving Bayern at the end of the season after a glittering career that saw him win seven Bundesliga titles and nearly 100 caps for the Netherlands.

If confirmed, it would be the latest high-profile transfer to the Japanese league, after Spanish World Cup winner Andres Iniesta and German striker Lukas Podolski joined Vissel Kobe.

Iniesta's World Cup winning teammate Fernando Torres is also playing at J-League rival Sagan Tosu.

The Sports Nippon daily said there was a "rapidly emerging" chance of Robben playing in Japan next season.

"Robben's family, who are believed to have a big say (in his decision), seem positive about coming to Japan," it said.

"Several Japanese clubs are interested but FC Tokyo are close to clinching his signature," the paper quoted anonymous sources as saying.

A spokesperson for the club declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

The 35-year-old, in his prime considered one of the world's best wingers, told German football magazine Kicker last month he had no plans beyond the end of this season.

"That's not entirely clear, perhaps I will stop playing -- it's about waiting and seeing what possibilities there are," he said.

"If offers come in, I'll really consider them 100 percent and if it's something nice, I'll play on, but if no ideal offers come, then that could be it.

"I have three children and they also must be happy... The family plays a very important role in every decision of mine."

After spells at Chelsea and Real Madrid, Robben joined Bayern in 2009 and spent nearly a decade with the Bavarian giants. His winning goal in the 2013 Champions League final at Wembley sealed a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

The fleet-footed, injury-prone veteran has won 19 trophies with Bayern and was named Bundesliga player of the year after his first season in Germany.