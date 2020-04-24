Covid-19: 37 patients have recovered in Tanzania

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Health minister Ummy Mwalimu has today confirmed that 37 patients have recovered from Covid-19 and have been discharged from different hospitals where they were receiving treatment after they tested negative.

According to the minister the 37 are part of the 108 who tested positive and now do not exhibit any symptoms of the infection such as high fever, cough and flu.

“These 108 patients do not have any symptoms and the rest are still being held in hospitals waiting for final tests as required by treatment procedures before they are allowed to go home and integrate with their families,” she said.

Ms Mwalimu advised the discharged patients to adhere to the instructions given to them my doctors to avoid a second infection because there is research that shows one can get infected again after they have healed.

She also called upon frontline health workers and care givers not to stigmatise patients after recent reports that were going against the National Infection Prevention and Control Guidelines for Health care Services in Tanzania of June 2018.