State security operatives dump Bobi Wine's promoter at police

By DAILY MONITOR

KAMPALA-An events promoter, Mr Andy John Mukasa alias Bajjo, who was arrested by Presidential Protection Guards (PPG) on Saturday has been dumped at Special Investigations Division (SID) headquarters on charges of incitement to violence.

Mr Mukasa, the proprietor of Bajjo Events and Marketing Agency Limited, is the official events organiser for Kyaddondo East Member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine is the founder of People Power, a surging political movement that campaigns to end President Yoweri Museveni’s three-decade presidency, come 2021 general elections.

Police Spokesman, Mr Fred Enanga said on Monday that Special Forces Brigade (SFC) officers arrested Mr Mukasa after he posted a video on social media that they have a plan to remove President Museveni from power before 2021.

“He posted video that was inciting violence that he had a plan to illegally remove President Museveni from power. He is now detained at SID and his file has been submitted to the Directorate of Public Prosecution for perusal,” Commissioner Enanga said.

On Saturday, security operatives stormed City Bar located in the heart of Centenary Park in Kampala, where Mr Mukasa and his colleagues were addressing a joint press conference.

Mr Mukasa in conjunction with Mr Abby Musinguzi, the proprietor of Abtex Productions, were announcing their plan to organise a People Power Marathon to collect money to support Bobi Wine, and orphans whose parents have died during the ongoing People Power struggle.

The officers dragged Mr Mukasa to a waiting van which sped off to an unknown destination.

PPG officers are attached to President’s office and under the Special Forces Command. They provide security to dignitaries like the First Lady, the Vice President and other persons operating in the President’s office.

Mr Enanga also confirmed that private vehicle license plates, which was security personnel in the operation, are owned by security agencies.

When Mr Mukasa was brutally arrested, a section of people pointed accusing fingers to SFC and UPDF.

On Sunday, SFC Spokesperson, Major Jimmy Omara distanced his group from the brutal arrest.

Maj Omara took to his Twitter handle and dismissed the accusations, describing the claims as malicious.

He urged the public to disregard the stories of Mr Mukasa’s abduction by SFC.

“There is some news making rounds on social media about an alleged arrest of Mr Andrew Mukasa, a music promoter. SFC has not carried out any operation in regard to what is being peddled. This is baseless and malicious. Please ignore it with the utmost contempt it deserves,” Maj Omara said.