Stars jet out to Egypt for 2025 Afcon preparations

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s march toward a potentially historic Africa Cup of Nations campaign has entered a decisive and energised phase after the Taifa Stars officially settled into their residential camp in Egypt today.

With the 2025 Afcon finals fast approaching in Morocco, the atmosphere around the national team carries a renewed sense of urgency, competition and ambition.

Under interim head coach Miguel Gamondi, preparations have shifted into high gear, supported by a large provisional squad and uplifting returns that have injected fresh belief into the camp. The headline arrival is captain Mbwana Samatta.

His return to the squad could not be timelier. The Le Havre AC striker, who missed several recent assignments, brings more than international experience. His presence offers emotional lift, composure and leadership at a moment when Tanzania is gearing up for its fourth Afcon appearance and facing one of its toughest groups in history.

In such a demanding environment, Gamondi’s decision to lean on established leadership is a clear strategic statement.

Equally encouraging is the reinstatement of Simba SC forward Kibu Dennis. His comeback boosts the attacking setup and gives Gamondi added flexibility in transition play, an area he has emphasized throughout preparations.

The squad reflects a carefully crafted balance between domestic reliability, overseas maturity and youthful hunger. It also highlights the depth of Gamondi’s scouting, with players drawn from Europe, Asia, Africa and the Tanzanian Premier League.

The Taifa Stars will battle Nigeria and Tunisia, both former African champions, along with regional rivals Uganda.