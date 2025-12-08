Iringa marks 20 years of High Court zone as RC calls for mass public participation

Iringa. The High Court of Tanzania – Iringa Zone has marked two decades of service since its establishment in 2005, with Iringa Regional Commissioner Kheri James praising the institution’s role in strengthening access to justice and calling on residents to actively participate in the anniversary celebrations due to climax on December 15, 2025.

Speaking to journalists at his office, RC James said the milestone reflects the steady growth of Tanzania’s justice system, noting that the court has become a critical pillar in resolving disputes and upholding the rule of law across Iringa, Njombe and surrounding regions.

“The achievements recorded over the past 20 years demonstrate the maturity and strength of our justice system,” he said, urging the public to turn out in large numbers to take part in the commemorations.

He said the anniversary, held under the theme “Twenty Years of the High Court of Tanzania, Iringa Zone”, provides an opportunity for citizens to reflect on the court’s journey, its challenges and its contribution to regional and national development.

According to RC James, the establishment of the Iringa Zone in 2005 was aimed at reducing case backlog in neighbouring zones, lowering the cost of accessing justice by shortening travel distances, and improving efficiency in judicial service delivery.

He highlighted key milestones achieved by the court, including expanded court infrastructure, increased staffing levels, the deployment of digital systems for case registration and tracking, and improved public trust in the judiciary.

The celebrations are being marked through a series of public engagement activities. From December 8 to 12 special public education programmes will be broadcast on radio, television and digital platforms to raise awareness on court services, citizens’ rights and how to access justice.

On December 12 a legal symposium will be held at Ruaha Catholic University, bringing together judges, magistrates, lawyers, academics and students to discuss emerging issues in justice delivery.

The programme also includes the Iringa Judicial Charity Walk scheduled for December 13 from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., aimed at promoting public awareness of the rule of law and equal access to justice.

The climax of the anniversary on December 15 will feature legal aid clinics, exhibitions of judicial services and a stakeholders’ conference on strengthening justice delivery.