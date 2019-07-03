Tanzanian sentenced to life for role in Garissa terror attack

By DAILY NATION

Nairobi. Kenyan court has today Wednesday imprisoned three convicts for abetting the attack on Garissa University in 2015 that left 148 people dead.

Tanzanian national Rashid Charles Mberesero, got a life sentence for his involvement in the terror assault.

Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi handed Mohamed Ali Abdikar and Hassan Aden Hassan 41 years in prison.

The three convictions are the first to result from a long-running investigation and prosecution.

All four gunmen were killed by security forces. The operation's suspected ringleader, Mohamed Mohamud, also named "Kuno," a former professor at a Koranic school in Garissa, was killed in southwestern Somalia in 2016