Kenya-Tanzania power project 51pc done

By Happy Lazaro @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.natiomedia.com

Arusha. The government says it is satisfied with the progress in the construction of the 414km Kenya-Tanzania power transmission line.

The 400 kilovolts interconnector which is now at 51 per cent completion, runs through Singida-Babati - Arusha to Namanga. The project which begun in 2017 is scheduled for completion in April 2020. It will cost Sh600bn.

Electricity and Renewable Energy Commissioner Engineer, Mr Innocent Luoga who inspected the project said he was pleased with the contractor’s speed.