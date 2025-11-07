The drinker justifies his disdain for women…nay, wives!

I’m seated at the corner of the counter at this pub I like for its nearness to my place. I’ve been drinking elsewhere, so I’m only here for the purpose of having my last beer…or two.

I’m busy going through a newspaper as this fellow to my right throws glances at me…or my newspaper.

I suspect he’s concluding he’s seated next to a mzee with mental health issues.

Otherwise, why should a man who’s not insane read while in a bar, what with all the noise from the speakers and drunkards?

I suspect the man would rather I chatted with him instead of “arrogantly” considering reading more important than having a conversation with a fellow human being.

So, I close the newspaper and place it on the table, then start a topic, not a difficult thing for me since, being a scribbler, triggering a conversation with anyone, even a stranger, is no big deal to do for me otherwise, how does one get stories? Ahem!

And the guy (call him Costa) can talk!

Our wide-ranging conversation takes us to our school days when, as he puts it, schools were schools as opposed to today when our young go to school and even college because parents insist that they do!

Then, out of the blue, he comes up with a topic on women or wives, to be specific.

He describes “hawa watu” as utterly thankless creatures, because, he alleges, no matter how much you spend on them, they’ll still ask for more.

He blames it on the so-called influencers on social media and even preachers.

“But influencers are actually doing a good job of guiding and counselling us on how to lead better lives?” I ask.

“No way!” he argues, adding, “These social media counsellors and some preachers are always stressing the lie that women are created to receive and men are created to give, so our women keep on wanting us to give them more and more even when we’ve nothing.”

“But Costa, that’s not a bad thing… We need to meet the needs of our women no matter what…more so if one is your wife,” I say.

“You mean, even when she earns more than you?” he says, adding with almost a shout, “No way!”

This guy’s views on women are so harsh that I’m forced to ask an intrusive question: “Now tell me, bro; do you have a wife?”

Without wasting a second, he replies, “Well, I sort of have a wife, but she and I don’t live together anymore…”

“Why?”

“Things became very bad when our three children grew up and got jobs… She started treating me like rubbish as my children looked down on me like I was inferior to their mother, yet it’s I who toiled to see them through school and college…”

“My wife is still working while I retired four years ago, and I’ve peanuts for a pension…” he laments.

“Sorry, bro,” I said, then asked Halima, the akaunta, to give him one on my bill.

Costa drinks the beer quickly like he's being chased away, then steps down from his stool and heads for the washroom.