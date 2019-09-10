Apple to launch iphone 11 today

By Agencies

It's official, Apple will host an event at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's campus in Cupertino. The company usually announces new phones in mid-September.

According to CNet, the Sept. 10 launch date suggests an in-store release and shipping date of Friday, Sept. 20, though it's possible that one or more of the phones could ship later.

In 2018, Apple unveiled three phones on Thursday, Sept. 13 and released the first two, the iPhone XS and XS Max, on Friday, Sept. 21, with the iPhone XR shipping more than a month later, on Oct. 26.

Apple will introduce three new iPhone models this fall, according to the Wall Street Journal. They are expected to include a "budget" successor to the iPhone XR, a midrange flagship like the iPhone XS and a supersize model in the vein of the iPhone XS Max.

The consensus is that Apple will call its next flagship the iPhone 11, and that part feels like a no-brainer. But as to the names of the particular models -- all bets are off.

The company has traditionally reserved the "Pro" designation for its highest-end products: the MacBook Pro laptop, the iPad Pro tablet, the forthcoming $6,000 Mac Pro desktop and, perhaps starting in 2019, its most premium iPhone.

The anonymous Twitter account that correctly leaked the names of last year's iPhone XS, XS Max and XR reports that the next top-of-the-line iPhone will be called the iPhone 11 Pro, according to MacRumors. But I've also seen name variants like the iPhone 11R and 11 Max mentioned in passing. As CNET's Jessica Dolcourt has pointed out, the company may have dug itself into a hole, as there's no obvious coherent sequel to the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.

The biggest change coming to this year's iPhone will likely be the camera setup. Since last year, we've been hearing that Apple would give at least one of the 2019 models -- and perhaps the one called the iPhone 11 Pro -- three rear-facing lenses (source: Bloomberg).