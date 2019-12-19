Fastjet’s hope to return to Tanzanian skies fades further

The hope for the Fastjet Airlines Limited to return to the sky has faded as the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) has disapproved its operating license application after the once known low cost carrier was put under liquidation late last month.

By By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The hope for the Fastjet Airlines Limited to return to the sky has faded after the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) disapproved its operating license application.

This came after the once known low cost carrier was put under liquidation last month following its failure to pay about some Sh2.02 billion it owed Swissport for ground handling services.

The news about the decision was made public yesterday (Wednesday) December 18, 2019 by the regulator through its public notice published on Mwananchi- the Citizen’s sister newspaper.

The decision to turn down the application was arrived by the TCAA’s board of directors at its 29th ordinary board meeting held eight days ago.

Things got murkier for the once known low cost carrier late last month after the High Court, Commercial Division made ruling over the case filed by the SwissportTanzania against the airline.

Swissport Chief Executive Officer Mrisho Yassin said his company filed the case after Fastjet failed to pay Sh1.6 billion and $183,000 debt for ground handling services.

The court ordered that Fastjet Limited with certificate of registration number 65799 pursuant to section 279 (1) (d) and (e) of the companies Act, is wound up for being insolvent and unable to pay its debts.

As it happens, MrBiseko Nyagabona of SBN Attorneys as suggested by Swissport Tanzania was appointed official liquidator, according to the statement signed by the liquidator on Thursday.

As it is, TCAA director general HamzaJohari said putting under liquidation disqualified Fastjet to get new operating license that the airline has been fighting for since January for it to return to the sky.

“During the board meeting we only consider applications by the existing companies registered by Brela (Business Registrations and Licensing Agency).” MrJoharitold The Citizen over a phone.

Asking: “How can we give a license to a company which is put under liquidation?”