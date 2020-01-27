Marginalized girls to benefit from Camfed Sh2 billion funding

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. At ĺest 9,877 marginalized secondary school girls will this year benefit from Sh2 billion learning material assistance from Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) that will enable them access education.

CAMFED national director, Lydia Wilbard made the announcement in Dar es Salaam today January 27, during a function to celebrate the International Day of Education which was globally celebrated on January 23rd.

Wilbard said the organization has set aside over Sh2 billion to ensure girls from low income families get all the required school needs including uniforms.

She added that although the government is implements the free education policy some parents cannot afford to purchase all the learning materials including uniforms.

“As we celebrate the International Day of Education we are happy to extend our support to more than 9,800 girls at 471 secondary schools in 32 districts countywide”, said Wlibard noting the organization is currently partnering with more than 800 primary and secondary schools in Tanzania.

WIlbrad noted that CAMFED has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Education Science and Technology and Ministry of State in the President’s Office, Regional Administration and Local Government to create an enabling environment which allows the organization to implement its programs in government schools and scale approaches that improve the quality of education including children’s learning environment and prospects.

Some school learning infrastructures that CAMFED improve include construction of classrooms, pit latrines, laboratories, dormitories, water wells, libraries and teachers’ houses.

“The abolition of secondary school fees in 2015 removed a significant cost barrier to access, but vulnerable children still face challenges of attending and staying in school,” said Ms Wilbard.

She said CAMFED has developed the Learner Guide Program whereas over the past five years the CAMFED alumni association (CAMA) has more than 23,000 members.

She said CAMA members apart from providing life skills education to girls they are also the girl’s role models and mentors as they help them progress to a secure adulthood.

Through CAMA outreach services, over 5,500 vulnerable children have been able to return to education as well as reduced school dropout. She said those who failed their Form Two examinations have been assisted to re-sit exams or enroll into alternative pathways such as vocational education so as to secure employment.

CAMFED was launched in Tanzania in 2005, working with the government to boost secondary school enrolment. It started working in Iringa region before spreading to eight other regions across the country. It works with 819 partner schools in 32 districts.