40 passengers cheat death in Hai bus accident

By Janeth Joseph @Jjoseph news@tz.nationmedia.com

Hai. Forty people have survived death after Kaprikon bus they were traveling in overturned near the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) in Hai District, Kilimanjaro Region.

The bus owner, Mr George Benedict Mberessero, confirmed that the accident happened at 4pm on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 after the driver of the bus, which was traveling from Singida to Moshi, tried to escape a vehicle carrying cash, which was heading to Arusha.

"It is true that our bus has been involved in an accident at KIA area before overturning when trying to escape the cash carrying vehicle,” he told The Citizen.

He said there is no casualty or damage of the bus because it was not speeding.