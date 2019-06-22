  1. The Citizen
Africa Cup of Nations result between Uganda and DRC

Saturday June 22 2019

 

Cairo. Africa Cup of Nations Group A result at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday:

Uganda 2 (Patrick Kaddu 14, Emmanuel Okwi 48) - Democratic Republic of Congo 0

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

 

Uganda                  1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Egypt                       1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Zimbabwe             1 0 0 1 0 1 0

DR Congo              1 0 0 1 0 2 0

 

Note: the six group winners and runners-up and best four third-place teams qualify for second round