Africa Cup of Nations result between Uganda and DRC
Saturday June 22 2019
Cairo. Africa Cup of Nations Group A result at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday:
Uganda 2 (Patrick Kaddu 14, Emmanuel Okwi 48) - Democratic Republic of Congo 0
Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Uganda 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Egypt 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Zimbabwe 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
DR Congo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Note: the six group winners and runners-up and best four third-place teams qualify for second round