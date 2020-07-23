Tanzania's former President Benjamin William Mkapa 81 has died, President John Magufuli has announced.

By Emmanuel Mtengwa

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's former President Benjamin William Mkapa, 81 has died, President John Magufuli has announced.

Announcing the sad news on Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) July 24, President Magufuli said Mr Mkapa died at a Dar eS Salaam Hospital where he was admitted.

“Mzee Benjamin William Mkapa the third President of Tanzania has died at a Dar es Salaam hospital where he was admitted” announced President Magufuli.

“I call on all Tanzanians to receive the news of his death and to pray for Mzee Mkapa, more information will be released but Mzee Mkapa is no more” said Dr Magufuli in brief television statement.

Mkapa was the third president to lead Tanzania from 1995 to 2005 before handing over to Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete.

He was born on November 12, 1938.

