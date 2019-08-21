Nigerian champions Enyimba have been ordered to play their CAF Champions League preliminary round tie behind closed doors over stadium concerns, club officials said Tuesday.

Enyimba are looking to come back from a 1-0 away loss to Burkina Faso's Rahimo on Sunday at their home arena in Aba, southeast Nigeria.

But African football's governing body said the stadium, which re-opened last year after major renovations, still lacks adequate floodlights, CCTV cameras and an electronic scoreboard.

CAF is due to launch another inspection of the stadium following the match.

Enyimba, two-time winners of the Champions League, said they are confident they can fix the problem should the squad reach the group stages.