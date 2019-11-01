By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Ahead of a global event to mark One Health Day on Sunday, November 3, a senior professor from Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas), Japhet Killewo has raised concerns overthe rising cases of irrational use of antibiotics among livestock keepers in the country.

Prof Killewo, a renowned epidemiologist, is concerned that advocacy messages aimed at campaigning against Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) in Tanzania have only focused on encouraging patients to ensure they hold a prescription form to be able to access antibiotics from pharmacies. However, he said, the messages haven’t targeted livestock keepers.

“I am aware of livestock keepers who purchase the same antibiotics from agricultural shops to treat their sick animals. Unfortunately, when the sick animals are given these antibiotics, humans suffer indirectly. At this point, AMR begins changing from being as bad as it is now to being a “wicked” health problem,” said Kileo who is the focal person for the One Health Central and Eastern Africa (OHCEA).

Professor Killewo, who gave a Public Professorial Lecture at Muhas on Thursday October 31, launched his book, titled:Wicked Health Problems and the One Health Approach in Tanzania, as part of his efforts to combat the rising cases of epidemic diseases, coupled with the growing threat of (AMR) in Tanzania and across the globe.

He said the efforts invested in addressing AMR in Tanzania are also facing a drawback due to players in the industry who are profiting from the public health challenge, adding that AMR is increasingly becoming difficult to tackle—or rather wicked—thus posing a serious challenge to human health.

Tanzania is seeking to address irrational use of antibiotics across all sectors of animal and human health through the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance 2017- 2022. That’s why, according to stakeholders, the OneHealth Day matters as a catalyst for a global campaign to address shared health threats at the human-animal-environment interface.

According to Prof Killewo, the emphasis should now be placed on prevention, detection and response to outbreaks and embracing coordinated action and information sharing to prevent, minimize and respond to outbreaks to save lives.

When it comes to livestock keepers, he said,“It is obvious that livestock keepers do not follow the rules or regulations which require them to do curling of animals or discarding animal products during withdrawal periodsbecause they fear this may affect their economic livelihoods.”

He further told The Citizen that Tanzanians are increasingly consuming animal and plant products which have been contaminated with antimicrobials either intentionally through treatment or accidentally through feeds and other contaminants.

He believes if not for the challenges that lie ahead, AMR could have been tackled if pharmaceutical companies make new antibiotics.

“…due to economic and regulatory obstacles, 18 of the largest pharmaceutical companies, 15 abandoned the antibiotic field,’’ he says, adding: “Antibiotic research conducted in academia has been scaled back as a result of funding cuts due to the economic crisis.”

A veterinary expert from Sokone University of Agriculture (SUA), Prof Robinson Mdegela who attended the professorial lecture at Muhas told The Citizen that the One Health approach aims to put scientists and policymakers at a roundtable so that they can surmount that barriers hindering the fight against AMR.