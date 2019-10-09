The Citizen News Gbagbo lawyer asks ICC to free Ivory Coast ex-President Wednesday October 9 2019 By AFP More by this Author Abidjan. The lawyer for former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo has asked the International Criminal Court to "immediately and unconditionally" release him after his acquittal over post-electoral violence that killed around 3,000 people.Gbagbo, the first head of state to stand trial in The Hague, and his deputy Charles Ble Goude were both cleared of crimes against humanity in January and released under conditions the following month.The ICC's chief prosecutor has appealed the ruling alleging "legal and procedural errors".Belgium agreed to host Gbagbo, 73, after he was released in February under conditions including that he would return to court for any prosecution appeal against his acquittal.Ble Goude is living in the Netherlands under similar conditions.Gbagbo's lawyer Emmanuel Altit sent a 22-page letter to the ICC asking it to "immediately and unconditionally free Gbagbo ... and to say that he is free to go wherever he wishes, for example his own country", adding that he should be able to contest next year's presidential election. Also Read South Asia region Al-Qaeda chief killed in Afghanistan: officials Egypt's Giza zoo loses Naima, its last elephant Mozambique says army killed 9 jihadists in restive north Zuma's son claims he is victim of South African political 'storm' Advertisement "Laurent Gbagbo could in effect, at the demand of political players in the country, be allowed to participate in the campaign ... or even be a candidate," said the letter, seen by AFP on Tuesday."Restrictions on his freedom could ... prevent him from playing a role in the public life of his country and in reconciliation."Gbagbo faced charges on four counts of crimes against humanity over the 2010-2011 bloodshed which following a disputed vote in the West African nation. Prosecutors said Gbagbo clung to power "by all means" after he was narrowly defeated by his bitter rival -- now president -- Alassane Ouattara in elections in the world's largest cocoa producer.He and Ble Goude were tried over responsibility for murder, attempted murder, rape, persecution and "other inhumane acts" during five months of violence, both pleading not guilty.However, judges dismissed the charges, saying that the prosecution "failed to satisfy the burden of proof to the requisite standard."Against the backdrop of the Gbagbo controversy, Ivory Coast's opposition are trying to mark out common ground ahead of next year's presidential poll in which Ouattara, 77, has yet to confirm he is standing. In the headlines Former BOT governor Beno Ndulu's take on digital technology Tanzania, alongside the rest of the world, is slowly but surely immersing itself in the digital Ethiopian Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Dakar, Senegal An Ethiopian Airlines jet made an emergency landing in Dakar with one of its engines on fire, Revisiting Nyerere’s unique social, economic legacy Government now rules out Sh18bn pay to cashews cooperatives Tanzania Police give opposition party rare nod to open branch Tanzania ranked ninth in Africa’s billionaire list, says report Zuma's son claims he is victim of South African political 'storm' Iran women to be allowed into football stadium