By Citizen Reporter news@thecitizen.co.tz

Lagos. Ugandan singer and songwriter, Irene Ntalé has today, Wednesday, August 21 signed a deal with Universal Music Group Nigeria making her the first artiste from Uganda to be signed to Universal Music Group.

Irene Ntale a household name in her native Uganda with over 10 Million streams and downloads is known for her ability to fuse sounds from the region.

Universal Music Nigeria is a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, with strategic divisions in more than 60 countries worldwide.

Ntalé has also released her first single, ‘Nyamba’ under Universal Music Group Nigeria.

The word, ‘Nyamba’ means ‘Help Me’ in Luganda, Ntalé’s local dialect. ‘Nyamba’ is a romantic ballad inspired by a past experience, the track is very personal to Ntalé as it speaks to the fragility and vulnerability of love.

‘I want all my fans to fall in love, dance, and not to fear to express themselves when they listen to this song,” she says.

A hopeless romantic, she wants her fans to love without the limitations of ego because love knows none of that.

Ntalé is a multifaceted artist whose genre-blending mix of RnB, Afropop, reggae, and acoustic soul has formed her unique sound.

The ‘Nyamba’ release comes highly anticipated following the release of hit singles such as ‘Kyolowooza’, ‘Stamina Daddy’, and ‘Gukuba’.

“Being signed to Universal Music Group, Nigeria is the beginning of a new journey as we plan to take over the world.” Ntalé commented.

Universal Music Group Nigeria, general manager Ezegozie Eze speaking shortly after the signing ceremony said they were excited to have Ntalé in their family.

“She is an extremely talented artiset and her dedication to her craft has paid off in East Africa. This partnership has been two years in the making and we are excited to be on this journey with her as she sets her eyes on Africa and then the world,” he said.

Since their arrival into the market, Universal Music Group Nigeria has been on a mission to push African sound globally.

The signing of this East African superstar is yet another opportunity for UMG Nigeria to take Africa to the world and bring the world to Africa.