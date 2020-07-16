By The citizen Reporter and Agencies

Nairobi. Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for the crafting of a joint European Union and Africa Covid-19 response strategy.

Mr Kenyatta said the EU-Africa Covid-19 strategy should among other interventions pursue the cancelation of debts owed by African countries echoing his Tanzanian counterpart John Magufuli’s past call.

President Magufuli has in the past called upon international lenders and donors to offer debt relief to African countries instead of asking them to borrow more.

He was speaking during a virtual conference of European and African leaders on the proposed establishment of the Africa-Mediterranean-Europe (AME) Foundation.

The setting up of AME Foundation as a platform to enhance development discourse and interactions between Africa, the Mediterranean and Europe is being championed by the Former President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker.

President Kenyatta supported the proposal to establish the Foundation saying the initiative will help inject new ideas needed to scale up collaboration between the three regions.

Advertisement