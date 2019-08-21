SADC establishes framework for standards, policies harmonization
Wednesday August 21 2019
Dar es Salaam. The Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) is set to establish a framework to oversee harmonization of standards, policies, laws and regulation within the 16-nation bloc.
This was meant to remove Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) and eventually bolster intra-regional trade, which currently stands at below 20 per cent.
The revelation was made Tuesday, August 21 by the new SADC Council of ministers’ chairman, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi.
He was speaking here in the city during a meeting with editors and Heads of media outlets.
"Sadc recognizes that harmonization of various procedures is pivotal in curbing the NTBs....we will ensure within a year of our leadership we deal with the challenge," committed Prof Kabudi who also doubles as Foreign Affairs minister.