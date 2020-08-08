Breaking: Bernard Morrison signs for champions Simba
Saturday August 8 2020
Dar es Salaam. After a protracted contractual saga with Young African Football Club, Ghanaian winger Bernard Morrison has signed for Premier League Champions Simba Sports Club.
On their tweeter page the club posted the signing ceremony as Morrison put pen to paper without revealing the details of the contract.
“Morisson is red,” announced Simba.
This come after Yanga had earlier on announced that the winger who at one point refused to travel with the team was on their cards and was among the players who were retained as the Jangwani giants released 14 players.