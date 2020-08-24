By Agencies

Chelsea have smashed their transfer record to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £90million reports UK’s Daily Mail.

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Leverkusen to pay a fee of £72m plus add-ons rising to £90m and are preparing to complete the final paperwork on the transfer this week.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has been Frank Lampard's No 1 target this summer and is now on the verge of concluding a move to Stamford Bridge after a breakthrough in talks.

Havertz is due to fly to London over the coming days to sign on the dotted line on a five-year contract.

Chelsea have been relentlessly pursuing the German star over the past few months and are now finally set to get the deal over the line.

The midfielder is widely regarded as one of the most exciting emerging talents in Europe and marks yet another coup for Lampard, who is looking to build on an encouraging first season in charge.

Havertz, who finished the season with 18 goals and nine assists in all competitions, will follow Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech through the doors at Chelsea.

Lampard is planning a huge rebuild this summer and intends to keep splashing the cash with Leicester's Ben Chilwell and Brighton defender Ben White on their radar.