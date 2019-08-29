  1. The Citizen
  2. News
  3. Sports

Uefa Champions League group stage - qualified teams

Thursday August 29 2019

 

Advertisement
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

PARIS. The 32 teams through to the Uefa Champions’ League group stage ahead of Thursday's draw in Monaco later on. Teams from same country cannot be drawn in same group

Pot One

Liverpool (ENG, holders)

Chelsea (ENG)

Barcelona (ESP)

Manchester City (ENG)

Also Read

Advertisement
 
 

Juventus (ITA)

Bayern Munich (GER)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Zenit Saint Petersburg (RUS)

 

Pot Two

Real Madrid (ESP)

Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Napoli (ITA)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Ajax (NED)

Benfica (POR)

 

Pot Three

Lyon (FRA)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Red Bull Salzburg (AUT)

Olympiakos (GRE)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Valencia (ESP)

Inter Milan (ITA)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

 

Pot Four

Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS)

Genk (BEL)

Galatasaray (TUR)

RB Leipzig (GER)

Slavia Prague (CZE)

Red Star Belgrade (SRB)

Atalanta (ITA)

Lille (FRA)

Advertisement