Two South Sudanese arrested in Elegu for attacking UPDF soldiers

A South Sudanese soldier and civilian have been arrested in Elegu Town Council in Amuru District following an attack on UPDF soldiers patrolling the porous border entry points.



The suspects are; Karibinu Dhel, 28, a soldier with South Sudan People Defence Forces (SSPDF) attached to the Republican Guard in Nimule and Martin Okot 24, a South Sudanese broker in Nimule.



The duo was part of seven armed South Sudanese who had forced their way into Uganda via Unyama River, a porous border point.



Mr Geoffrey Oceng Osborn, the Amuru Deputy Resident District Commissioner also the chairperson of the district security committee, says the South Sudanese forced their way into the country to facilitate transportation of illegal drugs.



“What is bringing all these problems is the issue of illegal drugs, there has been some illegal trade of these drugs from Uganda to South Sudan, but it has been stopped. Now they want to come and take them forcefully. Most of them depend on these drugs to survive,” he said.



Maj Caesar Olweny, the UPDF 4th Division Spokesperson, says during the scuffle, the attackers disarmed and shot a UPDF soldier identified as Ashiraf Ocaya who is attached to Elegu military detach. Ocaya is admitted at the UPDF 4th Division Military Hospital in Gulu for treatment.

“The soldier sustained injuries on the right thigh and he is receiving treatment as we investigate circumstances under which it happened. The public should understand that crossing through the wrong line is criminal and we are determined to make sure that no illegal trade is taking place in our area,” he said.



Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, Patrick Jimmy Okema divulged that the case was recorded at Elegu Police Station as CRB 108/2020 and the suspects face attempted murder charges.



Speaking to this reporter in an interview this morning, Mr Okema explained UPDF recovered a firearm Reg No. 56- 5621820 that was being used by the suspect and was handed over to Elegu Police.



By the time of filing this story, a joint security team comprising police and UPDF was still hunting for the remaining suspects who are still at large.



Last month, four SSPDF soldiers were shot dead by UPDF soldiers in a gun fire exchange in Yumbe District.