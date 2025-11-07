ZMA enforces mandatory ID use for maritime ticket purchases

Unguja. The Zanzibar Maritime Authority (ZMA) has directed all passengers using sea transport to present valid identification when purchasing travel tickets, in a move aimed at enhancing passenger safety, accountability, and service efficiency.

The new directive, issued on November 5, 2025, and signed by ZMA’s Acting Director, requires every traveller to present a recognised form of identification before buying a ticket for any sea voyage.

ZMA Director General Mtumwa Said Sandali confirmed the directive in an interview with Mwananchi on November 7, saying all maritime transport companies have been instructed to fully comply and assist in the enforcement process.

“This measure is intended to strengthen the security of passengers and their property, and to ensure that our maritime transport systems operate in line with national identification standards,” said Mr Sandali.

The approved forms of identification include the National ID (NIDA), Zanzibar ID (ZAN ID), Passport, Driving Licence, and the Special Diaspora ID.

ZMA said the directive is part of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar’s ongoing efforts to maintain safety, order, and accountability in the maritime transport sector.

“We want every passenger to be properly identified. This will help improve security and streamline service delivery across all ferry operators,” the Authority said in its public statement.

Passengers have been urged to adhere to the requirement to avoid delays and inconveniences when purchasing tickets.

While the directive has attracted public attention, some travellers have noted that it is not entirely new, saying it formalises an existing practice that was not consistently enforced.

“It has always been standard procedure to show an ID when buying a ticket, but sometimes staff overlook it. This time, it seems ZMA wants to ensure the rule is strictly followed,” said Aroun Ali Ali, a regular ferry passenger.