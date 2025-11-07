Zanzibar cuts port charges on food imports to stabilise prices after election disruptions

Unguja. The Zanzibar Ports Corporation (ZPC) has announced an 80 percent reduction in wharfage charges for all food products entering the country through its ports, in a move aimed at stabilising prices of essential commodities following disruptions linked to the recent general election.

The decision, approved by the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (SMZ), comes as part of broader efforts to cushion consumers and traders from the rising cost of food caused by a temporary halt in transportation after unrest broke out on election day.

Speaking during a press briefing, ZPC Director General Akif Ali Khamis said the reduction will apply across all ports managed by the corporation, including Malindi, Mkokotoni, Mkoani, and Wete, as well as the Dhowshed area under the Zanzibar Multipurpose Terminal (ZMT).

“This measure aims to ease the burden on food traders, enhance market supply, and ensure that citizens can access food at affordable prices,” said Mr Khamis.

“ZPC recognises its responsibility in supporting national economic stability through the ports sector. The reduction in charges is our contribution to ensuring that essential food products arrive at reasonable costs and reach citizens without an additional price burden,” he added.

According to ZPC, the temporary reduction will be effective for two weeks, from Monday, November 10 to November 24, 2025.

Mr Khamis noted that the move follows a five-day suspension of transport services caused by unrest that occurred during the election period, which disrupted the flow of goods to and from the islands.

However, he clarified that the waiver applies only to domestically produced food products, not imports, as traders of imported goods had already been granted a 100 percent waiver on storage charges for the period when transport services were suspended.

Under current tariff rates, one cubic metre (CBM) of cargo is charged $1.12, equivalent to about Sh2,760.80.

Local traders have welcomed the decision, saying it will help replenish food supplies and ease market shortages caused by the recent disruptions.

“This will encourage the entry of more food products and help fill the supply gap that emerged when transport was halted,” said trader Mohamed Mansoor.