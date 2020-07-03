UPDF’s Brig Gen Twesigye dies in bathroom

Kampala. Uganda's Liaison Officer at the East African community Headquarters in Arusha in Tanzania, Brig Gen Victor Twesigye is dead.

Brigadier Twesigye passed away at his home in Nyarushanje in Rukungiri District on Thursday, according to the UPDF Spokesperson, Brigadier Richard Karemire.

"The deceased fell in the bathroom at his home,” Karemire said.

Earlier in the day, UPDF lost its Chief of Staff Reserves Forces Maj. Gen. Eric Mukasa at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala.

"We have lost yet another gallant officer, General Eric Mukasa, the chief of staff of the Reserve Forces , he passed away at Nakasero RIP,” said Karemire.

Sources at Nakasero hospital say Mukasa suffered cardiac arrest. The death of the two senior army officers brings to four the number of officers who have died within a space of one month.

On Tuesday, Brigadier Bell Tushabe also passed away at Nakasero Hospital due to multiple organ failure.

Last month, Maj. Gen. Kasirye Ggwanga also breathed his last Nakasero hospital. Gwanga breathed his last on June 9th after undergoing a successful operation to remove a blood clot in one of the vessels in his head.