VIDEO: Tanzanian businessman Ali Mufuruki buried in Dar es Salaam
Tuesday December 10 2019
Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian business man Ali Mufuruki who passed away on Saturday has been laid to rest at the Kisutu Cemetery in Dar es Salaam today December 10, 2019.
His burial was preceded by a memorial service at the Julius Nyerere International Conference Center where hundreds of mourners from across East Africa and beyond turned up to pay tribute to pay to tribute to the fallen business man.
More to follow……