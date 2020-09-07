Tanzania should be a signatory to this key African charter

By Deus Kibamba

There is a raging debate over the issue of free and fair polls during the General Election on October 28 this year. Admittedly, some shortcomings of the past have been sorted out; but the election management system remains faulty.

It was the view of some election stakeholders that Tanzania could enhance voter turnout by setting a polling date other than Sundays.

This year’s elections will see to voters casting their ballots on a Wednesday – October 28. This is expected to improve voter turnout.

But then again, October 28 this year is Maulid, which marks the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, and is celebrated during the month of Rabiulawal, the third month of the Muslim calendar.

But a lot of the other aspects of the election system remain unchanged. From the supervising elections to the complaints and appeals system, Tanzania’s electoral system is still risky.

For example, the independence of NEC and ZEC – or lack of it – has been debated hotly.

But the most important issues are still untouched.

For instance: should the President – who is also the national chairman of (an interested) political party – be involved in the appointment of officials who man the electoral bodies?

The independence of an electoral body is derived from, and measured by, its ability to act professionally without favouritism or bias. Is this the case in Tanzania?

Moreover, polls in a democracy must be conducted transparently. This may affect public trust in the process – and, without trust, polling is as good as useless.

So, how much is the electoral process trusted in Tanzania? Responses to this are overwhelming, and would be the subject for many more articles to come.

What is important and urgent for the here and now is how to enhance trust in the October 28 polls.

Tanzania has not signed, ratified or ‘domesticated’ the African Charter on Elections, Democracy and Governance, whose text is in line with democratic principles and practices.

Thus far, only eight of the 55 African nation-states are, with Tanzania: outside the scope of the Charter – including Libya, Morocco, Egypt and Eritrea.

Except for Tanzania, nearly all the other countries have gone through turbulence since the adoption of the Charter in 2007. Indeed, Tanzania enjoys a comparative state of tranquillity to warrant democratic progression on its part.

By not signing the Charter, Tanzania lives in total isolation from some of its EAC and SADC counterparts, in terms of electoral democracy.

No wonder Tanzania’s newly-drafted Union Constitution had to stall, basically for lack of political will to abide by the principles of free, fair and transparent elections as envisaged in the draft statute and the African Charter on Elections.

Tanzania is unduly dilatory in this case. Even countries like the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe [population: 219,934) have signed, ratified and deposited the Charter with the African Union as required.

Oh… How I wish Tanzania would start putting in practice the Charter’s provisions!

The Charter came about as a measure to put Africa on the map of democracy. It seeks to entrench in the continent a culture of change of power based on the holding of regular, free, fair and transparent elections.

It requires that elections are conducted only by competent, independent and impartial national electoral bodies. It prohibits, rejects and condemns any and all forms of unconstitutional change of government likely to cause insecurity, instability and conflicts.

Above all, Article 2(5) of the Charter promotes and protects the independence of Courts, including in dealing with elections-related petitions.

Sadly, Tanzania’s electoral system is yet to provide for the petitioning of the election of a Union President. This could trigger elections-related violence in the future.

In a nutshell: Tanzania’s status in respect of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance remains awkward, as not having even signed the instrument may pose the question of why Tanzania attended the Summit that adopted the Charter in Addis Ababa on January 30, 2007.

Also, Tanzania marginalizes itself in two ways. First, the country has limited or no chances of seeking mediation or arbitration by the AU in the case of problematic developments in future elections.

The fact that Tanzania is a not a party to the Charter keeps her out of any forum for reforming the Charter. Legally, only state parties may take part in processes to revise or amend the Charter as provided for in Article 50 of the Charter.

Tanzania cannot be allowed to propose any reforms to this very important Charter which has now been registered with the United Nations’ Secretary General, in accordance with Article 102 of the UN Charter.

So, why does Tanzania continue to ignore such an important Charter, pray?