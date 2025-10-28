500,000 Tanzanians to benefit from clean cooking stoves plan

Dar es Salaam. Local company Smart Pika plans to reach 500,000 Tanzanians next year by providing modern, energy-efficient electric stoves through an affordable instalment payment system, in support of the national clean cooking agenda.

The initiative, led by Smart Pika founder Mr Andron Mendes, aims to make clean cooking accessible to low-income households across Tanzania.

Under the model, customers can receive a stove immediately and pay in small instalments via mobile money similar to the country’s prepaid electricity system until the balance is cleared.

“We realised that our technology can be expensive for low-income earners, so we introduced a pay-in-instalments system linked to mobile phones to make it easier for customers to manage their payments,” said Mr Mendes.

The initiative supports the government’s goal of ensuring that 80 percent of Tanzanians use clean cooking solutions by 2034, helping to reduce both environmental degradation and health problems caused by traditional cooking methods.

Mr Mendes said the company visited Kibasila Primary School yesterday, where it donated modern stoves and school bags to pupils and teachers, as part of efforts to raise awareness about the benefits of clean energy.

“This is the second time we have visited this school. We installed a modern stove that helps reduce cooking costs, and pupils now get their meals on time,” he added.

Smart Pika has set a long-term goal of reaching five million households, or about 20 million people, by 2034. The company expects to sell at least 5,000 stoves by the end of this year through the instalment plan, citing strong demand and positive feedback from early users.

Charles Barnaba, programme representative for Modern Energy Cooking Services (MECS) under the United Kingdom High Commission in Tanzania, which is financing the initiative, said electric stoves are not only affordable but also help reduce deforestation and air pollution.

“The project implemented by Smart Pika will make these stoves accessible to many Tanzanians through small instalments, accelerating the national clean cooking agenda and reducing environmental pollution,” he said. Kibasila Primary School head teacher, Ms Halima Hassan, said the stoves have significantly reduced operational costs and improved working conditions for cooks.