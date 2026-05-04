CRDB Insurance board proposes Sh1.5bn dividend payout after Sh4.4bn net profit

Dar es Salaam. The board of CRDB Insurance Company has proposed a dividend of Sh439 per share following improved financial results for the year ending December 31, 2025.

The proposal amounts to a total payout of Sh1.5 billion, subject to approval by shareholders.

The company reported a profit after tax of Sh4.4 billion, supported by growth in core business lines. Gross Written Premium (GWP) rose to Sh55.7 billion, more than double the previous year’s figure, driven largely by motor, credit guarantee and fire insurance segments.

Profit before tax stood at Sh6.1 billion. Total assets increased to Sh44.6 billion, while shareholders’ funds reached Sh10.3 billion.

Managing Director, Mr Wilson Mnzava, said the results reflect gains in underwriting, distribution and operational efficiency.

“Our results reflect the strength of our core business and distribution strategy, as well as our focus on customer service,” he said, adding that the company plans to build on the current performance in 2026.

The firm continued to invest in technology, including digital systems, automation and process improvements across underwriting and claims management. According to the management, these investments have helped improve turnaround times and operational efficiency.

CRDB Insurance also benefited from its links with CRDB Bank, particularly through bancassurance channels, which have expanded access to insurance products. Partnerships with brokers, agents and corporate clients further supported business growth.

Board chairman, Mr Omary Mwaimu, said the results reflect steady growth supported by governance and strategic oversight.

“The growth in premiums, profitability and capital base demonstrates the effectiveness of our strategy,” he said.

Despite proposing a dividend, the board has recommended that the amount be retained to strengthen the company’s capital base and support expansion plans.