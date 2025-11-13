Curbing middlemen: Tech company unveils digital crop trading solution

Arusha. In a bid to help farmers overcome market challenges and reduce dependence on middlemen, local technology firm has developed a digital platform known as Kikapu to facilitate the online sale of agricultural produce.

The platform which is known as Kikapu, aims to connect farmers directly with buyers, store sales data, and support farmers in accessing loans from financial institutions, including banks, according to the developer, Sotech.

Sotech’s director, Mr Awadhi Massomo, said yesterday that the firm, which develops technology-based solutions for community challenges, introduced the system to address long-standing issues in the agriculture sector, such as lack of reliable market information and exploitation by brokers.

“Since 2023, we have developed three systems — Kikapu, Mkulima Smart (which connects farmers to agricultural input suppliers and extension officers), and Taka Bank,” Mr Massomo said in an interview.

“So far, we have helped more than 100 farmers connect to markets. However, one of the main challenges we identified is that many farmers lack digital literacy.

We are therefore providing training on how to use smartphones so they can engage in online trading.”

He added that many farmers struggle to access loans because they lack proper records of their sales. “When we spoke to financial institutions, they told us most farmers falsify or lack accurate records of their produce sales.

We are now encouraging farmers to use digital systems to store this data to improve their creditworthiness,” he said.

Through Kikapu, farmers can log production information using smartphones — including how much they have planted, expected yields, and actual harvests — which helps track performance and strengthen transparency.

According to Mr Massomo, the initiative currently focuses on horticultural crops such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers, given their short shelf life and the urgent need for ready markets. “These crops require faster handling than cereals.

We’re ensuring that once the produce is harvested, it immediately finds a market. For now, we’ve started with Irish potatoes,” he said.

He added that horticultural crops have attracted many small-scale processors, creating more opportunities for farmers. “We are helping farmers to access markets directly to avoid middlemen, who have for a long time hindered farmers’ growth,” he noted.

The project has so far been rolled out in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Dodoma, and Pwani (Bagamoyo) regions, where Sotech is also involved in recycling agricultural waste, such as eggshells, into organic fertiliser.

Mr Massomo said the firm is collaborating with the government, including the Tanzania Plant Health and Pesticides Authority (TPHPA), to create a digital communication platform linking farmers with agricultural extension officers.

“The system allows farmers to send photos of their crops when facing challenges, and extension officers can advise them remotely on suitable interventions or treatments,” he explained.

He added that Sotech plans to expand nationwide while continuing to develop innovations that promote modern, market-oriented farming.

One farmer, Ms Mariana Joseph from Forest in Arumeru District, said the Kikapu platform will greatly benefit farmers by enabling them to sell produce online without brokers who often inflate prices and exploit producers.

“This system will transform the agriculture sector by increasing transparency and reducing bureaucracy in crop sales,” she said.