Government intensifies food security ahead of El Niño rains

Tanga. The government has directed agricultural institutions to ensure farmers receive seeds, fertilisers and extension services on time as Tanzania prepares for El Niño rains expected between October and January.

Deputy Minister for Agriculture David Silinde also ordered agricultural extension officers nationwide to submit weekly reports on farming activities to enable the ministry to monitor production and respond promptly to emerging challenges.

He issued the directives yesterday, while opening celebrations marking World Food Day, which falls on October 16. The event is being coordinated by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), the Ministry of Agriculture and development partners.

Mr Silinde urged farmers to take advantage of the expected rains while adopting good agricultural practices and taking precautions against crop and livestock diseases, as well as strong winds that could disrupt fishing activities.

“During this period, people should store food safely and take advantage of the rains by observing good production practices. Extension officers should continue providing education and professional advice to help farmers, livestock keepers and fishers reduce the effects of climate change and improve productivity,” he said.

The measures come as the government seeks to protect agricultural production and maintain food supplies amid concerns over the potential effects of changing weather conditions. Mr Silinde said Tanzania’s food security position had improved through government interventions and the contribution of farmers and other producers. Food crop production during the 2025/26 agricultural season reached approximately 25.2 million tonnes, against estimated requirements of 18.8 million tonnes for the 2026/27 food year, he said.

“This means the country has a surplus of approximately 6.35 million tonnes, with a food self-sufficiency ratio of 133 percent, up from 130 percent last year,” he said.

However, officials urged households to maintain food reserves and improve storage practices to cushion themselves against possible supply disruptions.

FAO Assistant Representative in Tanzania Charles Tulahi said hunger and limited access to nutritious food remained major global challenges, requiring greater investment in sustainable and inclusive food systems.

“In 2025, more than 638 million people faced hunger, including 308 million in Africa and 130 million in East Africa, including Tanzania. Meanwhile, one-third of the world's population could not afford a healthy and nutritious diet,” he said.

Mr Tulahi said combining modern technology and improved farming practices with traditional knowledge held by farmers and local communities could reduce food losses, improve incomes and strengthen resilience to climate change.

He reaffirmed the FAO’s commitment to improving agricultural production, protecting the environment, enhancing nutrition and improving livelihoods while ensuring no one was left behind.

Earlier, Handeni District Commissioner and acting Tanga Regional Commissioner Salum Nyamwese urged residents to preserve food harvested during the current season.

to guard against possible shortages if the rains disrupted production.

“We should continue storing the food we harvested this year so that it can sustain us. We should also use these exhibitions as an opportunity to learn, rather than simply walking around. They provide an opportunity to learn better farming methods, proper nutrition and innovation,” he said.

National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) head of public relations and government communications Angela Shangali said the agency was prepared to supply food to areas affected by disasters.

She said the country had adequate reserves, adding that the agency continued purchasing cereals from farmers at prevailing market prices, depending on the areas concerned.

“We have sufficient food reserves and will reach people in need should disasters occur. Currently, farmers have large quantities of cereals, and we continue buying them at prevailing market prices depending on the respective areas. However, people should also maintain their own food reserves,” she said.