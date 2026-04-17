Kilimanjaro farmers raise alarm over shortage of fertilizer

Moshi. Some farmers in Kilimanjaro Region have raised alarm over a shortage of top-dressing fertiliser (urea), warning that the situation could lead to poor harvests in the current farming season despite adequate rainfall.

The farmers say the scarcity has persisted for more than three weeks, with many unable to secure supplies, while others are forced to buy at inflated prices from unscrupulous traders.

A 50-kilogramme bag of urea is reportedly selling at up to Sh150,000—double the subsidised indicative price of Sh75,000.

A spot check by Mwananchi in several agro-input outlets in the region found that the fertiliser was largely out of stock, heightening anxiety among farmers, particularly maize growers who rely on timely application to boost yields.

A farmer from Lyamungo, Mr Yesse Shoo, said he had searched for the fertiliser for several days without success.

“I have been looking for this fertiliser for more than four days. One shop tells you it is out of stock and directs you elsewhere, where it is also unavailable. At times you are told it is available at a higher price, but when you get there, it is not there,” he said.

He warned that delays in accessing the input could render it ineffective.

“If we miss the right application period, the fertiliser will no longer help the crop. Even with good rains, we may end up with low yields,” he said, urging the government to intervene.

Another farmer, Mr Teddy Mushi, said the shortage has been compounded by high prices, making it difficult for farmers to access the subsidised input.

“Fertiliser is a major challenge. Even when available, it is sold at Sh150,000 instead of Sh75,000, and you have to plead to get it. This is a serious problem,” he said.

He added that farmers risk incurring heavy losses despite having invested heavily in the season.

“We have never faced such a situation before. From what we are seeing, production will be very low,” he said.

An agro-input dealer, Mr Ayubu Myone, said the shortage has persisted for weeks, with suppliers failing to deliver without clear explanation.

“For the past three weeks, top-dressing fertiliser has been hard to get. Our suppliers say it is not available, but no reasons are given,” he said.

He added that the situation has placed dealers under pressure as farmers continue to flock to shops in search of fertiliser.

“Farmers come every day asking for fertiliser, but we have none. Even the subsidised fertiliser is not visible,” he said.

He warned that continued shortages could severely affect production in the Northern Zone.

“If fertiliser is not available, there will be no meaningful harvest. This could turn into a major crisis for farmers,” he said.





Government response

Responding to the concerns, Northern Zone Fertiliser Regulatory Manager at the Tanzania Fertilizer Regulatory Authority (TFRA), Mr Gothard Liampawe, said the shortage has been reported in Siha, Hai and Moshi districts, largely due to high demand.

He said the government has taken steps to address the situation, including ensuring that agents import fertiliser in line with demand.

“At present, there are 247.5 tonnes of fertiliser for which agents and distributors have already made payments, and distribution to various agents has started,” he said.

Mr Liampawe also warned traders against selling fertiliser outside the subsidy system, saying stern action would be taken against offenders.