Miner prioritises skills development

Dar es Salaam. As the government opens doors to investors across various sectors, deliberate efforts are needed to ensure Tanzanians benefit not only from financial inflows and technology transfer but also from opportunities to acquire practical skills.

Barrick Mining Corporation, one of the country’s largest investors in the mining sector, has placed education and skills development at the centre of its operations. The company operates in partnership with the government through Twiga Minerals Corporation.

Each year, Barrick’s Bulyanhulu and North Mara mines host students from local universities, offering them exposure to different fields.

The company also runs a one-year internship for post-secondary and university graduates, providing mentorship and, in some cases, direct employment.

In addition, a two-year graduate programme trains young professionals in mining and related sectors, with participants either absorbed into Barrick or pursuing careers elsewhere.

To support neighbouring communities, the firm operates a first-entry scheme for unskilled youths from villages around its mines. Participants receive training in mining-related roles, equipping them to secure jobs or apply their skills in other industries.

Barrick has also been sponsoring college symposiums through AIESEC, a global youth platform. Experts from the company mentor students, helping them to prepare for the future, explore career opportunities and develop leadership potential.

Speaking during the release of Barrick’s 2024 sustainable strategy implementation report, the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mark Bristow, said education remains a top priority in its investment strategy.

“Barrick continues to prioritise education and will strengthen its investment in the sector to ensure Tanzanians access better learning opportunities,” he said during his recent visit to the country.