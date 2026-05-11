Tanzania households shift savings into bonds, funds as financial assets hit Sh28 trillion

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian households are increasingly shifting money from traditional savings accounts into bonds, mutual funds and other formal investment products, pushing the value of household financial assets to Sh28.77 trillion by the end of 2025.

The figure marks an increase from Sh27.52 trillion recorded in 2024, driven largely by stronger participation in government securities, collective investment schemes and other formal investment products, according to the latest Financial Stability Report released by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT).

Treasury bonds recorded the sharpest growth, with household holdings surging by 115.9 percent to Sh1.44 trillion in 2025 from Sh665.4 billion a year earlier.

Investments in collective investment schemes also rose strongly by 52.9 percent to Sh2.72 trillion from Sh1.78 trillion, while corporate bond investments nearly doubled to Sh612 billion from Sh306.6 billion.

In contrast, household deposits, which still account for the largest share of financial assets, declined by 4.46 percent to Sh22.15 trillion from Sh23.18 trillion, suggesting households are reallocating funds towards higher-yield investment instruments.

The central bank said the increase in household financial assets has strengthened household balance sheets and improved creditworthiness, enabling families to better service debt obligations while expanding collateral available for borrowing.

Analysts attribute the shift to a combination of economic pressure, growing financial awareness and expanding access to investment products.

SSC Capital chief executive officer, Salum Awadh, said many Tanzanians are entering investment markets partly because they observe others doing the same, even when they may not have clearly defined financial goals.

“Most invest through herd behaviour. They invest because they see other people investing, but many do not necessarily link investments to specific financial objectives,” he said.

However, he noted that a growing number of households are now investing deliberately for retirement planning, emergency preparedness and long-term wealth creation.

Mr Awadh said rising household investment could have broader implications for Tanzania’s economic development because savings and investments remain critical for capital formation.

“For the economy to grow, we must strengthen capital formation, and savings and investments contribute significantly to that process. Banks and investment issuers can use these funds to finance socio-economic development,” he said.

He added that higher investment income could gradually stimulate private sector activity through increased consumer spending. “Economic growth is still largely driven by public expenditure, especially in infrastructure, housing and energy projects.

Increased household investment income can strengthen private consumption and support wider economic activity,” he said.

According to him, rising household wealth could also boost demand for housing, healthcare, education and food services, creating opportunities for private sector expansion.

The trend comes as Tanzania’s financial sector becomes increasingly diversified and accessible.

Over recent years, regulators and financial institutions have widened retail access to government securities, unit trusts and digital investment platforms, reducing barriers that previously limited participation to institutional or wealthy investors.

Mobile-based financial services have also expanded access to formal financial products, particularly among younger and first-time investors.

Yusra Sukuk Company Ltd chief executive officer Sheikh Mohamed Issa said households are increasingly turning to formal investment products not only for wealth creation, but also for income protection and financial security. “It is both income protection and survival.

Many households do not have the skills or capacity to create wealth independently, and they are generally risk averse,” he said. As a result, he noted, households are increasingly relying on capital market products and wealth management institutions to secure stable income streams and preserve the value of their money.

“This trend contributes to financial deepening and financial inclusion, which are key goals under the national financial inclusion strategy,” he said.

Exodus Advisory chief executive officer Ramadhani Kagwandi said the rapid growth of money market and unit trust funds reflects efforts by households to balance long-term wealth creation with short-term financial resilience.

“All three factors are influencing household investment behaviour in Tanzania, though wealth creation appears to be the primary driver, especially among the growing middle class and financially aware population,” he said.

“At the same time, many households are also investing for income protection and financial security due to economic uncertainty and the need to prepare for unforeseen circumstances.”

Mr Kagwandi said the trend reflects improving financial inclusion, rising financial literacy and growing awareness of formal investment opportunities.

“More households are moving funds from idle savings into structured financial assets that offer better returns while still managing risk appropriately,” he said.

He added that the reallocation of household funds into investment products improves efficiency within the financial system by allowing capital to be channelled into lending and infrastructure.

Financing and productive investment.

Economists say the transition could gradually help Tanzania reduce dependence on external financing by strengthening domestic savings mobilisation.

However, analysts cautioned that the shift also presents policy challenges.

Mr Kagwandi warned that authorities would need to carefully manage liquidity conditions and interest rate dynamics to avoid excessive government borrowing crowding out private sector credit.

“If government securities continue offering attractive returns under tight monetary conditions, banks and investors may prefer lending to the government instead of financing private businesses,” he said.

He warned that such a scenario could eventually slow investment in productive sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture and small enterprises.

Islamic finance consultant Abdallah Ndele said the shift reflects growing public awareness and wider access to investment opportunities in Tanzania.

“Previously, most households only viewed banks as places to save and invest money, but social media has significantly expanded financial awareness and understanding,” he said.

“What can be observed is that many are investing mainly for wealth creation and protection, which explains why Treasury bonds are attracting more funds than corporate bonds.”