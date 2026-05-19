TPDC to enter next phase of Eyasi-Wembere oil exploration in June

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) is set to enter the next stage of oil and gas exploration at the Eyasi-Wembere block next month after the ongoing geophysical survey reached 78 percent completion.

The state-owned energy firm said the current seismic data acquisition phase, which forms the first stage of the multi-phase exploration programme, is expected to be completed by June this year before the project advances to further analysis and drilling preparations.

The Eyasi-Wembere exploration project, which started in 2015, has so far cost Sh47.47 billion, fully financed by TPDC, the agency said in a statement.

The programme is being implemented in five phases, with the current stage involving underground geophysical surveys covering 779 kilometres across the exploration block.

Speaking during an inspection visit by the TPDC board at the project site at the weekend, board chairman Ombeni Sefue said the progress recorded so far reflects positive advancement in the country’s upstream petroleum exploration efforts.

He said the decision to invest in the Eyasi-Wembere block was informed by promising geological characteristics identified within the area.

“We are satisfied with the progress and the geological evidence supporting the project,” said Mr Sefue.

According to him, the Eyasi-Wembere basin shares geological similarities with Uganda’s Lake Albert basin and Kenya’s Turkana basin, both of which are part of the East African Rift System where commercially viable oil discoveries have already been made.

Mr Sefue added that the presence of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) improves the commercial viability of any future discoveries by providing existing infrastructure for crude oil transportation.

He also noted that TPDC has continued to strengthen local technical expertise, enabling the corporation to manage exploration activities with reduced dependence on foreign specialists.

The board further commended contractor AGS for maintaining operational efficiency despite challenges caused by weather conditions and shallow water levels in Lake Eyasi, which have affected parts of the seismic acquisition exercise.

TPDC said preliminary seismic interpretation results indicate encouraging signs of possible hydrocarbon deposits within the block, although further technical analysis is still required before drilling decisions are made.

He explained that interpretation of the seismic data will help identify suitable locations for exploration wells, appraisal activities and potential future production sites.

For his part, project manager Sindi Maduhu said processing of the collected geological data was progressing well as the first phase nears completion while the second phase continues simultaneously.

He said the exercise is aimed at ensuring accurate geological information is obtained before any drilling activities commence.

“We are processing this data carefully to avoid making decisions that could be costly to the country. This is an important verification stage before moving into drilling operations,” said Mr Maduhu.

According to him, modern seismic acquisition equipment tailored to the conditions of Lake Eyasi has improved efficiency and is expected to support timely completion of the work.

Mr Maduhu added that part of the data analysis is being conducted both locally and abroad, including in Serbia, where specialists are assisting with interpretation to improve accuracy and speed up the process.