Women entrepreneurs handed new business centre in Namanga

Arusha. The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has handed over a business facility to a group of women entrepreneurs at the Namanga One-Stop Border Post (OSBP), with the aim of providing a more conducive environment for their trading activities.

Located at the Tanzania–Kenya border, the centre is being hailed as a major boost for the women entrepreneurs, who are expected to benefit from improved working conditions and greater business opportunities.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Sunday, Longido District Commissioner Salum Kalli commended the Taxman for implementing the initiative, saying the facility would enhance the women’s economic prospects.

He noted that continued outreach by TRA—particularly to small-scale traders—would help address tax-related challenges, as many entrepreneurs have limited knowledge of tax procedures.

“I commend TRA for beginning this important work by supporting women entrepreneurs from the Nalepo Shanga group. There is no need for confrontations with traders when education can be provided. Please continue reaching out to all groups,” he said.

The DC urged the women to make full use of the new business centre, noting that they had also received various trainings to strengthen their enterprises.

“Today you have been given a dedicated space for your activities. Make good use of this opportunity to grow your businesses and improve your livelihoods,” he added.

TRA Arusha Regional Manager Deogratias Shuma said the building is the result of deliberate efforts by the authority to support traders through its Business Facilitation Desk.

He said the facility was built to ensure that small-scale traders access services more easily, which in turn is expected to contribute to both their economic growth and national development.

“Through this desk we will be able to address various tax-related challenges and support traders who fall within the taxpayer registration framework,” he said.

One of the group members, Sarah Keiya, said the women—who specialise in making and selling beaded jewellery—believe the new space will enable them to expand their income-generating activities due to the more enabling business environment.

She added that the centre had motivated them to work harder and embrace greater creativity in their craft.