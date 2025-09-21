Norwegian-educated scholar pushes for unity through faith in General Election

Tanzania is approaching what may be its most contested general election, a defining moment that will test the nation’s democratic values and constitutional resilience.

Yet beyond the rallies, speeches, and media attention, there are quiet patriots working diligently to preserve the country’s unity, religious harmony, and civic awareness.

Among them is Edmund Matotay, whose work has taken him to the furthest corners of the nation, ensuring that citizens understand their rights and responsibilities as the election approaches.

For months, Edmund has visited villages and remote communities that many Tanzanians might not even know exist.

He is part of the Interfaith Committee, a coalition of Muslim and Christian leaders dedicated to promoting civic participation, peace, and fair play at the ballot box.

“Even those who wish to boycott the elections are engaged,” Edmund explains.

“We speak with both sides, and our religious leaders present their perspectives to decision-makers. No voice is left unheard.”

Edmund’s fluency in Norwegian reflects more than just linguistic skill; it is a testament to his years abroad.

He spent over six years in Norway, where mastering the language was a prerequisite for completing a Master’s in public management.

Before that, his academic journey revolved around Mzumbe University, where he completed his undergraduate studies and later joined as a lecturer.





Mzumbe University has long collaborated with Norwegian institutions, a relationship dating back to the 1970s.

When Edmund joined as an assistant tutor, it became essential to pursue postgraduate studies, and he was offered a scholarship to further his education in Norway.

This was during Tanzania’s early digital transition, a period when exposure to global educational opportunities was crucial.

Edmund’s first year abroad was both transformative and challenging.

Starting from scratch, he learned Norwegian grammar and vocabulary, discovering to his surprise that its sentence structure mirrors Kiswahili rather than English.

This familiarity accelerated his learning, and within two semesters, he could communicate with ease, advancing to his Master’s coursework.

Beyond the language, Edmund was struck by Norway’s societal advancement.

“Infrastructure is visible and impressive, with skyscrapers, bridges, and roads. But it is the investment in people’s wellbeing that unlocks the full potential of citizens,” he reflects.

Witnessing universal access to healthcare and education broadened his understanding of what a truly democratic nation can achieve.

Adjusting to life in Norway required resilience.

The cultural environment was unfamiliar, and he initially felt out of place. He navigated new transport systems and grappled with a high cost of living.

“I left Tanzania when a bunch of five sweet peppers cost Sh3,000, only to find supermarkets in Norway selling one for $9,” he recalls, laughing.

The prices seemed absurd until he realised they corresponded with higher incomes.

Norway, with roughly 5.3 million citizens and a GDP per capita of $89,000, offered a standard of living incomparable to Tanzania’s $300 per person.

His years in Norway were rich with learning and experience.

Through exchange programmes, he travelled internationally, and he pursued a diploma in international law, knowledge that later proved invaluable in analysing Tanzanian laws in comparison to global standards.

Yet, even amid these opportunities, Edmund’s goal remained clear: he would return home to serve.

He resumed teaching at Mzumbe University for four years before seeking broader avenues to impact the nation.

“I realised there were more ways to use my education for the country. Just as I served students, I wanted to reach communities directly,” he explains.

This path led him into civil society.

He began with Oxfam as a country programmes researcher before taking up roles with Norwegian Church Aid and the Interfaith Standing Committee.

In 2025, Edmund’s work became particularly significant.

Faith-based organisations, represented by the National Muslim Council (BAKWATA), the Christian Council of Tanzania (CCT), and the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC), took an active role in the electoral process. Together, they urged citizens to participate fully in shaping the nation’s governance and future.

Recognising the influence of religious leaders, the committee prioritised engaging congregations nationwide, emphasising the importance of a free, fair, and credible election.

“Regardless of faith, we all share common interests—quality education, healthcare, and opportunity,” Edmund observes.

To amplify this message, they travelled extensively, appearing on television and radio programmes, in newspapers, and on community radio stations.

Their aim was clear: ensure every citizen understood their God-given right to vote, hold leaders accountable, and even contest positions themselves if qualified.

The overarching goal was development, recognising that progress is possible only when democracy flourishes.

“This year’s election has, of course, encountered groups opposed to voting without reforms. But we met citizens on the ground, documented their views, and presented them to government and decision-makers,” he says.

The committee’s role has been central in mediating dialogue in a nation where most citizens identify with Islam or Christianity.

As National Interfaith Programmes Coordinator, Edmund has been at the forefront of these efforts—a role he embraces with pride.

He attributes much of his approach to his Norwegian education, which shaped his understanding of how faith and religion underpin human development.

Travelling across Tanzania during the electoral period has been profoundly fulfilling.

“It was two-way communication. We did not only educate citizens; once awakened, many requested copies of the constitution to understand their rights and how to claim them,” he recounts.

The impact extends beyond voter education.

Citizens inspired by these engagements have stepped forward to contest electoral positions, from ward councillors to Members of Parliament.

For Edmund, this demonstrates that Tanzanians are increasingly ready not only to be led but also to lead.

Reflecting on his journey, he notes that his experience in Norway fundamentally shaped his civic perspective.

Observing a society that invests in its people’s wellbeing revealed that democratic participation and social development are inseparable.

His work with faith leaders, guiding awareness and engagement, embodies those lessons.

Across villages, towns, and cities, Edmund and the Interfaith Committee continue to raise awareness about civic duties while promoting unity and tolerance.

Their work has ensured that citizens, irrespective of faith, understand their role in shaping Tanzania’s political landscape.

“Through this engagement, we did not just meet voters. Many stood up to contest electoral positions, from ward councillors to parliamentarians. They are ready not only to follow but also to lead,” he says, reflecting on the tangible outcomes of their work.

Edmund’s journey, from Mzumbe University to Norway and back, has been characterised by a consistent commitment to education, service, and community empowerment.

As Tanzania prepares for an election that will test its democratic foundations, his work is a reminder that active participation, awareness, and unity remain central to the nation’s development.

In communities large and small, Edmund’s influence is felt through the careful blending of faith, civic responsibility, and educational outreach.

His profile is not simply of a scholar who studied abroad, but of a citizen committed to harnessing knowledge, interfaith dialogue, and civic education to strengthen the nation at a pivotal moment.

The elections, while contentious, have illuminated the power of dialogue and engagement.

Edmund’s story exemplifies how one individual, guided by education and conviction, can catalyse informed participation and inspire leadership among ordinary citizens.